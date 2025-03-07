Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2025.

Gensol Engineering Ltd lost 4.91% to Rs 318.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36403 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd crashed 4.85% to Rs 30. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd tumbled 4.11% to Rs 38. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd pared 3.28% to Rs 1291.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12258 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd fell 3.21% to Rs 4348.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8308 shares in the past one month.

