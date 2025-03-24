Lemon Tree Hotels gains on expanding new openings in multiple states

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.11% to Rs 140.60 after the company expanded its footprint in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

With the opening of Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels in Kota, the group has marked its 10th property in the state. The new property offers 58 well-appointed rooms, a multi-cuisine coffee shop, a spa, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, and the Unlock Bar. It also features spacious banquet halls and conference facilities, catering to both leisure and business travellers.

In addition to this opening, Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of two new propertiesKeys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Navsari, Gujarat. The Vrindavan property is set to open in FY26, while the Navsari property is expected to launch by FY28. Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, will manage both hotels.

The Vrindavan property will feature 54 rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, a meeting room, a swimming pool, a spa, and a fitness centre. It is conveniently located near Indira Gandhi International Airport (148 km), the upcoming Jewar International Airport (105 km), and Mathura Railway Station (16 km).

Similarly, the Navsari property will also offer 54 rooms, a restaurant, banquet space, and other facilities. It is located approximately 45 km from Surat International Airport and 6.4 km from Navsari Railway Station, ensuring good connectivity by both road and rail.

Speaking on the occasion, Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are thrilled to announce our latest signings, which will further expand our presence in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. These signings are a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences in Indias most vibrant destinations.

Lemon Tree Hotels' principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc., under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on a 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

