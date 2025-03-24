Valiant Communication soars 9.90% on GETCO project win

Valiant Communication surged 9.90% to Rs 424 after announcing that its joint venture with Tejas Networks has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

This joint venture, formed exclusively for GETCO's Project #2, comes in addition to Project #1, which was awarded earlier on 10 January 2025. As the lead bidder, the LoI has been issued to Tejas Networks, with Valiants share in the project valued at Rs 39 crore. Under this contract, Valiant will supply and commission communication, protection, and synchronization equipment for GETCO.

Valiant Communications is a manufacturer and exporter of a wide range of communications, transmission, protection, synchronization, NAS data storage equipment and cyber security products.

On a consolidated basis, Valiant Communications reported net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in Q3 December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in Q3 December 2023. Net sales declined 31.87% year-on-year to Rs 8.36 crore in Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News