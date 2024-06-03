Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 127.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 127.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 22.44 crore

Net profit of Libas Consumer Products rose 127.22% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.36% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 74.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.4422.39 0 74.2981.35 -9 OPM %-11.106.65 --0.7810.58 - PBDT4.191.96 114 5.458.10 -33 PBT4.131.91 116 5.257.77 -32 NP4.091.80 127 5.217.59 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 49.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Go Fashion inks franchise agreement with UAE-based Apparel Group

Stock Alert: ONGC, Oil India, TCS, Lupin

ABFRL sizzles after board plans to demerge Madura Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

ABFRL board OKs to demerge Madurai Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

Stock alert: auto firms, Angel One, Adani Ports, NTPC, Aurobindo Pharma

Angel One arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Maharashtra

Croissance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 18.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story