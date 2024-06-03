Angel One arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Maharashtra

Angel One said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Angel One Wealth has incorporated (one) wholly owned Subsidiary, namely, Angel One Investment Services on 30 May 2024.

Angel One Investment Services incorporated with an authorized capital of Rs 5 crore.

The company has incorporated to carry on the business of providing all kinds of distribution / referral services, relating to financial products and services, including but not limited to, distribution of third-party portfolio management services, schemes of third-party alternative investment funds (AIF), and distribution of other financial products relating to wealth management, insurance products and other financial products, to carry on the business of advising on investments and providing financial and investment advisory services, management and facilitation services, conducting analysis, assessment and research and to manage the investments, assets and funds.

Angel One Wealth Limited (formerly known as Angel One Wealth Management Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company holds 100% share capital of Angel One Investment Services Private.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage firms consolidated net profit grew by 27.34% to Rs 339.95 crore on 63.46 % jump in total income to Rs 1,358.54 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The counter shed 0.45% to end at Rs 2462.20 on Friday, 31 May 2024.

