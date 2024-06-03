Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 18.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 18.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 64.27% to Rs 28.32 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 18.78% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.27% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.11% to Rs 7.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.44% to Rs 84.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.3217.24 64 84.5048.44 74 OPM %15.4317.46 -15.7814.08 - PBDT4.272.63 62 12.605.48 130 PBT4.022.44 65 11.834.63 156 NP2.151.81 19 7.943.89 104

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

