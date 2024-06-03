Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 18.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.27% to Rs 28.32 croreNet profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 18.78% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.27% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 104.11% to Rs 7.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.44% to Rs 84.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
