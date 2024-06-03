Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Eco Hotels and Resorts reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.030 0 0.180 0 OPM %-5400.000 --2633.330 - PBDT-1.440 0 -5.570 0 PBT-1.440 0 -5.590 0 NP-1.350 0 -4.860 0

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

