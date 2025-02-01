Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 7069.99 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 22.75% to Rs 1434.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1168.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 7069.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6804.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7069.996804.19 4 OPM %95.8089.92 -PBDT1823.231472.63 24 PBT1798.311454.32 24 NP1434.841168.92 23

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

