Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 68.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare declined 68.31% to Rs 56.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 179.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 1049.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 954.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1049.81954.6717.6815.63187.81133.12125.6076.6156.79179.21

