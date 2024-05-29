Linde India consolidated net profit rises 6.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.03% to Rs 630.07 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 6.21% to Rs 105.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.03% to Rs 630.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 630.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.32% to Rs 434.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 538.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 2768.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3135.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

