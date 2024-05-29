Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linde India consolidated net profit rises 6.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Linde India consolidated net profit rises 6.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.03% to Rs 630.07 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 6.21% to Rs 105.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.03% to Rs 630.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 630.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.32% to Rs 434.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 538.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 2768.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3135.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales630.07630.24 0 2768.673135.52 -12 OPM %28.3329.57 -25.3724.37 - PBDT194.12206.78 -6 779.82871.15 -10 PBT142.47141.00 1 578.87618.29 -6 NP105.4199.25 6 434.09538.06 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Linde India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Linde India Ltd Spurts 1.02%, S&amp;P BSE Oil&amp;Gas index Gains 1.04%

Linde India consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes spurt at Linde India Ltd counter

Basic materials stocks slide

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

IFB Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Virtual Global Education reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story