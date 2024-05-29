Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFB Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IFB Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 1090.20 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries reported to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 1090.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1010.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 237.08% to Rs 50.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 4437.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4194.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1090.201010.15 8 4437.844194.99 6 OPM %3.862.62 -4.353.82 - PBDT46.7728.03 67 197.38153.68 28 PBT14.77-5.78 LP 72.9932.18 127 NP12.00-9.94 LP 50.3614.94 237

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

