Mobavenue commences operations in LATAM market

Mobavenue Global Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech (MATL), has commenced operations in the Latin America (LATAM) region.

The LATAM operations will initially focus on key digital markets including Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, which represent some of the rapidly evolving digital economies in the region. These markets are witnessing increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across digital advertising and consumer engagement use cases, creating opportunities for the deployment and scaling of MATL's AI-led technology platforms across acquisition, engagement, monetisation, and retention workflows.

The said expansion is aligned with MATL's ongoing international growth strategy to strengthen its presence across high-growth digital markets globally. The LATAM region has emerged as one of the fastest-growing digital ecosystems, supported by rising mobile-first internet adoption, increasing penetration of app-based consumer services, expansion of e-commerce, and growing adoption of performance- and outcome-driven digital advertising models. These structural trends reinforce the strategic relevance of the region for MATL's advertising, marketing, and consumer growth platforms.

MATL's entry into the LATAM market is being executed through a platform-led, asset-light operating model that leverages its proprietary technology platforms along with local ecosystem partnerships. Through this approach, MATL intends to serve advertisers, brands, and digital businesses across the region with a focus on outcome-driven solutions spanning performance marketing, programmatic media, and consumer growth across key digital verticals. The LATAM expansion is expected to support MATL's medium- to long-term growth objectives, including diversification of its global revenue base, replication of proven AI-enabled and outcome-driven use cases across international markets, and strengthening of its presence across emerging digital ecosystems with scalable business potential.