Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 9.26 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.267.9525.4926.541.711.420.100.010.080.01

