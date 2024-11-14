Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 9.26 croreNet profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.267.95 16 OPM %25.4926.54 -PBDT1.711.42 20 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.080.01 700
