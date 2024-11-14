Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 9.26 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.267.95 16 OPM %25.4926.54 -PBDT1.711.42 20 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.080.01 700

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan

Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva? Fans react to his unrecognisable look

Unilever eyes sale of Dutch brands Unox, Conimex in turnaround strategy

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 1-0 THA 1st Quarter

Bank deposit growth may struggle to keep pace with credit momentum: S&P

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story