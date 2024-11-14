Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ambitious Plastomac Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.31 crore

Ambitious Plastomac Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.310 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

