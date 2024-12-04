Lancer Containers gains after joining hands with Ocean Voyage Shipping

Lancer Containers India added 2.95% to Rs 36.69 after the company entered into strategic collaboration with Dubai based company, Ocean Voyage Shipping Line LLC (OVSL) for chartering of vessels and allied operations.

The company intends and aims that this collaboration with Ocean Voyage Shipping Line LLC, sets the course for innovation and excellence in the shipping industry. With this alliance, the company expects multifold growth for next 3 years with margin expansion as scale of operations continue to improve.

The company said that further developments in line with the aforesaid collaboration including execution of the Charter Party Agreement shall be intimated to the BSE and stakeholders in due course of time.

Lancer Container Lines is engaged in the business of freight forwarding, clearing and forwarding, non vessel operating common carrier and trading in containers and related activities.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 4% to Rs 14.78 crore on21.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 202.09 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News