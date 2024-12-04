Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Climate change risks have started to impact financial system

Climate change risks have started to impact financial system

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

M. Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India has noted in a speech that Climate change risks have started to impact the financial system and are envisaged to pose systemic risks in the coming future. The climate-specific vulnerabilities' interplay with real economy and financial sector vulnerabilities can lead to financial stability risks. In this context, it is essential to build capabilities to ensure correct assessment of these risks and put in place suitable adaptation and mitigation measures. Transparency and capacity building are going to be the key differentiators and we need to collectively move in this direction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Ding to start with white vs Gukesh in Game 8

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory

Chai, croissants & samosas: India's snack evolution blends old & new

Devendra Fadnavis' name on oath ceremony invitation card surprises public

Changes in Whistle Blowers Protection Act not part of current session: Govt

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story