LTIMindtree inaugurates new facility in Houston, TX

LTIMindtree announced that it has expanded its presence in the United States with the inauguration of its new facility in Houston, TX.

The 6,500-square-foot facility will serve as a major hub for innovation with LTIMindtree's Houston-based clients. It is intended to foster stronger collaboration with the energy and oil & gas companies that leverage LTIMindtree's technology solutions and services to grow their businesses. By strengthening its presence in the region, LTIMindtree is furthering its vision of becoming a long-term part of the Houston community as well as a partner of choice to help companies transform into intelligent enterprises.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on November 12, 2024, featured representatives from LTIMindtree as well as several key figures within the Houston area, including Brad Mushinski, Director of Constituent Services, Houston City Council District G attending on behalf of Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman and D. C. Manjunath, Consul General of India, Houston.

Located alongside other leading technology providers in the Northwest Houston region, the facility will be used to develop AI, digital transformation, environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions. The company will also host joint innovation workshops and design thinking sessions here. The facility will also serve as a training site to upskill the company's as well as client's talent on next-generation technologies and solutions.

