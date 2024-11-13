Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 216.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 118.45 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves rose 216.13% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 118.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales118.45102.35 16 OPM %7.297.57 -PBDT5.614.48 25 PBT2.731.11 146 NP1.960.62 216

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

