Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 216.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Triton Valves rose 216.13% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 118.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.118.45102.357.297.575.614.482.731.111.960.62

