Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 216.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 118.45 croreNet profit of Triton Valves rose 216.13% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 118.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales118.45102.35 16 OPM %7.297.57 -PBDT5.614.48 25 PBT2.731.11 146 NP1.960.62 216
Powered by Capital Market - Live News