Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 214.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 214.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 1738.86 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 214.39% to Rs 87.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 1738.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1572.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1738.861572.09 11 OPM %10.987.67 -PBDT280.69134.27 109 PBT201.9959.13 242 NP87.8127.93 214

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BlackBuck IPO opens today: GMP turns flat; should you subscribe or wait?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,600; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Prayagraj UPPSC protest: Cops register FIR against 12 for vandalisation

Biden govt sidesteps its 30-day deadline for Israel to improve Gaza aid

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story