Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 214.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 214.39% to Rs 87.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 1738.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1572.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1738.861572.0910.987.67280.69134.27201.9959.1387.8127.93

