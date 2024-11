Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 64.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.51% to Rs 70.03 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech declined 64.76% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.51% to Rs 70.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.70.0382.899.7013.386.2310.342.596.951.855.25

