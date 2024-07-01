LTIMindtree Ltd gains for fifth session

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5520, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.92% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% gain in NIFTY and a 25.89% gain in the Nifty IT.

LTIMindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5520, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24117.85. The Sensex is at 79416.19, up 0.49%. LTIMindtree Ltd has added around 18.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36157.5, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5540.4, up 2.49% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 35.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

