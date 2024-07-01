Mphasis Ltd soars 3.39%, rises for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2539.9, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.44% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.89% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2539.9, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24117.85. The Sensex is at 79416.19, up 0.49%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 10.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36157.5, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

