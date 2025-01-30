LTIMindtree partners with FLS

To support application maintenance and development services at FLS

LTIMindtree has partnered with FLS, a leading, full flowsheet minerals processing supplier to the global mining industry, for strategic transformation of their application services portfolio. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will enable seamless support of enhanced application maintenance and development services at FLS.

As a part of this partnership, LTIMindtree would provide Maintenance, Support to the vast & complex Application landscape of FLS Mining.

By leveraging the power of AI as well as automation tools , LTIMindtree will assist FLS Mining in reducing complexity and enabling business efficiency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News