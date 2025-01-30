Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree partners with FLS

LTIMindtree partners with FLS

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To support application maintenance and development services at FLS

LTIMindtree has partnered with FLS, a leading, full flowsheet minerals processing supplier to the global mining industry, for strategic transformation of their application services portfolio. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will enable seamless support of enhanced application maintenance and development services at FLS.

As a part of this partnership, LTIMindtree would provide Maintenance, Support to the vast & complex Application landscape of FLS Mining.

By leveraging the power of AI as well as automation tools , LTIMindtree will assist FLS Mining in reducing complexity and enabling business efficiency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro's Minerals & Metals vertical wins order in GCC region

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 0.17% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story