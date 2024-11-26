LTIMindtree rises on inking pact with Microsoft to create AI solutions

LTIMindtree rose 1.58% to Rs 6,212.35 after the company announced partnership with Microsoft to create go-to market strategy, make joint investments in AI-powered solutions.

Their collaboration focuses on accelerating AI adoption, enhancing innovation, and streamlining operations. Key initiatives include AI-powered solutions for security, data migration, and workplace productivity, empowering businesses globally.

The company said that this philosophy centers on making AI not just accessible, but actionable for businesses. Whether it's enhancing customer experiences, optimizing operations, or enabling data-driven decisions, the focus is on embedding AI as a core business enabler that scales innovation.

Julie Sanford, vice president and business management of Microsoft, said, This partnership with LTIMindtree highlights our dedication to work with partners to deliver secure AI solutions that empower organizations to transform and thrive.

With Microsoft AI services like Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service, LTIMindtree is poised to drive significant advancements in AI-led digital transformation.

Rohit Kedia, chief growth officer of LTIMindtree, stated, Through our strategic alliance with Microsoft, were bringing our AI vision to life in ways that truly drive results. The narrative isnt just about adopting technology; its about transforming how businesses think, operate, and compete in the AI era. For our customers, this means faster innovation, more intelligent decision-making, and real-time insights that unlock new levels of growth and operational efficiency," he added.

LTI Mindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTI Mindtree, a Larsen & Toubro Group company, combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.3% to Rs 1,251.6 crore on a 2.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,126.6 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

