Interarch commences construction of Phase 2 at its Andhra Pradesh plant

Interarch Building Product announced the commencement of the construction of Phase 2, of its South India manufacturing facility, in Andhra Pradesh (AP). This expansion follows the successful inauguration and rapid capacity ramp-up of Phase 1 in September 2024, underscoring a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Phase 2, designed to replicate the capacity of Phase 1, is expected to become operational by April 2025, further strengthening Interarch's production capabilities in the region.

Alongside the capacity expansion at its Andhra Pradesh plant, Interarch has initiated a major upgrade at its North India manufacturing facility in Kichha, Uttarakhand. This upgrade marks the second-largest expansion in recent years, following the expansion in 2021. The enhancement will boost the plant's capability to handle multi-story buildings and heavy steel structures. With an additional installed capacity of 20,000 metric tons, the Kichha plant upgrade will play a pivotal role in supporting Interarch's growing presence in the Indian market.

With the AP Phase 2 unit expected to be operational and the Kichha upgrade completed by April 2025, Interarch's total installed capacity is projected to surpass 200,000 metric tons per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News