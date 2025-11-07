NSE SME IPO of Curis Lifesciences subscribed 1.88 times

The offer received bids for 29.02 lakh shares as against 15.41 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Curis Lifesciences received bids for 29,02,000 shares as against 15,41,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Friday (07 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (07 November 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (11 November 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 128 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,000 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 21,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 68.03% from 92.68% pre-issue. About 1,08,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 20,42,000 equity shares. The issue and net issue will constitute 26.59% and 25.26% respectively of the post- issue paid-up equity share capital of the company. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards upgradation/improvement of the existing manufacturing facilities, capital expenditure towards construction of a storage facility, pre-payment/repayment of outstanding secured loans, product registrations in other countries, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Curis Lifesciences on 06 November 2025, raised Rs 7.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.09 lakh shares at Rs 128 per share to 6 anchor investors. Curis Lifesciences is the pharma manufacturer, specializing in manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as tablets, capsules, external preparations, oral liquid, sterile ophthalmic ointments. It operates in global as well as domestic markets. It undertakes manufacturing activities on loan license, contract manufacturing and direct export basis/own brand marketing basis. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 95 permanent employees. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 2.87 crore and net profit of Rs 19.50 crore for the period ended 31 July 2025.