Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME IPO of Curis Lifesciences subscribed 1.88 times

NSE SME IPO of Curis Lifesciences subscribed 1.88 times

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 29.02 lakh shares as against 15.41 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Curis Lifesciences received bids for 29,02,000 shares as against 15,41,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Friday (07 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (07 November 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (11 November 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 128 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,000 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 21,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 68.03% from 92.68% pre-issue.

About 1,08,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 20,42,000 equity shares. The issue and net issue will constitute 26.59% and 25.26% respectively of the post- issue paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards upgradation/improvement of the existing manufacturing facilities, capital expenditure towards construction of a storage facility, pre-payment/repayment of outstanding secured loans, product registrations in other countries, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Curis Lifesciences on 06 November 2025, raised Rs 7.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.09 lakh shares at Rs 128 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Curis Lifesciences is the pharma manufacturer, specializing in manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as tablets, capsules, external preparations, oral liquid, sterile ophthalmic ointments. It operates in global as well as domestic markets. It undertakes manufacturing activities on loan license, contract manufacturing and direct export basis/own brand marketing basis. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 95 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 2.87 crore and net profit of Rs 19.50 crore for the period ended 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pine Labs IPO subscribed 13%

INR edges lower amid weak trend in domestic equities

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 242.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.57% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story