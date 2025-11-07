Pine Labs IPO subscribed 13%

The offer received bids for 1.29 crore shares as against 9.78 crore shares on offer.The initial public offer of Pine Labs received bids for 1,29,03,195 shares as against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (7 November2025). The issue was subscribed 0.13 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it will close on 11 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 221 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The issue comprises offer for sale of 8.23 crore equity shares from investor selling shares to raise Rs 1729-1820 crore. The company is professionally managed company and there is no identifiable promoter.
Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issues of shares, the company proposes to use Rs 532 crore for repayment / prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings, Rs 60 crore for investment in certain of Subsidiaries, namely Qwikcilver Singapore, Pine Payment Solutions, Malaysia and Pine Labs UAE for expanding presence outside India, Rs 230 crore for investment in IT assets, expenditure towards cloud infrastructure, Rs 430 crore for technology development initiatives and procurement of DCPs and Rs 100 crore for expenditure towards technology development initiatives. The company also proposes to utlise balance net IPO proceeds post general corporate expenses and IPO related expenses for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions.
Pine Labs, incorporated in 1998, is a technology company focused on digitizing commerce through digital payments and issuing solutions for merchants, consumer brands and enterprises, and financial institutions.
The offerings are categorized into (i) digital infrastructure and transaction platform and (ii) issuing and acquiring platform. The digital public infrastructure solutions range across payments, data and insights through application programming interface (API) enabled technology platform for financial institutions, enabling them to use its technology to manage the life cycle of a consumer, including on-boarding, underwriting, collections, and engagement. The company processed payments of Rs 11.43 lakh crore in gross transaction value (GTV) and 568 crore transactions through platforms in FY2025.
Ahead of the IPO, Pine Labs, on 6 November 2025, raised Rs 1,753.83 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7,93,58,986 shares at Rs 221 each to 71 anchor investors.
The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.79 crore and sales of Rs 615.91 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app