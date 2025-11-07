Pine Labs IPO subscribed 13%

The offer received bids for 1.29 crore shares as against 9.78 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Pine Labs received bids for 1,29,03,195 shares as against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (7 November2025). The issue was subscribed 0.13 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it will close on 11 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 221 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises offer for sale of 8.23 crore equity shares from investor selling shares to raise Rs 1729-1820 crore. The company is professionally managed company and there is no identifiable promoter.

Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issues of shares, the company proposes to use Rs 532 crore for repayment / prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings, Rs 60 crore for investment in certain of Subsidiaries, namely Qwikcilver Singapore, Pine Payment Solutions, Malaysia and Pine Labs UAE for expanding presence outside India, Rs 230 crore for investment in IT assets, expenditure towards cloud infrastructure, Rs 430 crore for technology development initiatives and procurement of DCPs and Rs 100 crore for expenditure towards technology development initiatives. The company also proposes to utlise balance net IPO proceeds post general corporate expenses and IPO related expenses for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions.

Pine Labs, incorporated in 1998, is a technology company focused on digitizing commerce through digital payments and issuing solutions for merchants, consumer brands and enterprises, and financial institutions. The offerings are categorized into (i) digital infrastructure and transaction platform and (ii) issuing and acquiring platform. The digital public infrastructure solutions range across payments, data and insights through application programming interface (API) enabled technology platform for financial institutions, enabling them to use its technology to manage the life cycle of a consumer, including on-boarding, underwriting, collections, and engagement. The company processed payments of Rs 11.43 lakh crore in gross transaction value (GTV) and 568 crore transactions through platforms in FY2025.