Lumax Auto spurts as PAT grows 38% YoY in Q2

Lumax Auto Technologies surged 6.45% to Rs 514.30 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 37.84% to Rs 51.80 crore on 20.29% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 842.26 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The auto components manufacturer stated that it reported highest ever single quarter revenue in Q2 FY25. Passenger cars contributed 50% to overall revenues, 2/3-wheelers at 25%, CVs at 9%, aftermarket at 12% and others at 4%.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 69.78 crore in the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 31.29% on YoY basis.

EBITDA stood at Rs 118 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 18% YoY. EBITDA margin was 14% in Q2 of FY25 as against 14.2% posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses climbed 20.05% YoY to Rs 787.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Cost of raw materials, components and moulds consumed was Rs 472.79 crore (up 25.55% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 113.95 crore (up 21.66% YoY) and finance costs was at Rs 18.54 crore (up 15.44% YoY) during the period under review.

Anmol Jain, MD, Lumax Auto Technologies said, This quarter saw a subdued performance mainly in the passenger vehicle segment, due to elections, heatwaves, and an uneven monsoon across the country. Inventory levels for passenger vehicles remained elevated during the quarter. On a positive side, the festive season has seen a demand recovery across segments, as reflected in the monthly OEM figures.

We are optimistic about the year ahead, as we anticipate improved market visibility and a revival in demand, bolstered by upcoming product launches. These factors position us well for sustained growth and continued success."

More From This Section

Lumax Auto Technologies is engaged in the manufacture of automotive parts like sheet metal parts, fabricated assemblies, tubular parts for two wheeler and three wheeler industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News