NSE to introduce F&O contracts on 45 stocks from November 29

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to add 45 new stocks to its futures and options (F&O) segment, effective November 29th. This expansion includes prominent names such as Zomato, DMart, and Jio Financial.

"Members are advised to note that based on the stock selection criteria as prescribed by SEBI vide circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2024/116 dated August 30, 2024 and approval received from SEBI, members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on following 45 additional securities would be available for trading," the NSE said in a circular.

The list of entrants includes Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Angel One, APL Apollo Tubes, Adani Total Gas, Bank of India, BSE, Computer Age Management Services, Central Depository Services (India), CESC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cyient, Delhivery, Avenue Supermarts, HFCL, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jio Financial Services, Jindal Stainless, JSW Energy, Kalyan Jewellers India, KEI Industries, KPIT Technologies, Life Insurance Corporation Of India, Macrotech Developers, Max Healthcare Institute, NCC, NHPC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Oil India, One 97 Communications, PB Fintech, Poonawalla Fincorp, Prestige Estates Projects, SJVN, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Supreme Industries, Tata Elxsi, Tube Investments of India, Union Bank of India, Varun Beverages, Yes Bank and Zomato.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the securities shall be informed to members on November 28 through a separate circular, NSE said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News