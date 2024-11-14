Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 341.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.71% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 341.03% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.71% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.391.40-77.8237.142.320.552.300.521.720.39

