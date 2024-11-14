Shilpa Medicare rallies after robust Q2 results

Shilpa Medicare surged 7.98% to Rs 886.25 after the drug maker's consolidated net profit soared 1042.68% to Rs 17.94 crore on a 9.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 343.80 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 300.98% to Rs 36.77 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

EBITDA jumped 46.54% to Rs 91 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 62.1crore registered in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 26% in Q2 FY25 from 20% in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses were up by 2.61% year on year to Rs 311.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 98.43 crore (down 17.98% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 76.16 crore (down 4.2% YoY).

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 1063.64% to Rs 32 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2.75 crore recorded in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 11.02% YoY to Rs 636.31 crore in H1 FY25.

Vishnukant Bhutada, managing director of Shilpa Medicare said, Our strategic focus on delivering innovative solutions and driving operational excellence continues to yield strong business performance. The recent positive developments in our formulations and CDMO businesses are particularly exciting. The recent acceptance of Oxylanthanum Carbonate NDA by USFDA with target action date in June 25 and the recent USFDA approvals of Bortezomib are significant milestones that validate our commitment to quality, innovation, and patient care.

As we continue to expand our global footprint and diversify our product portfolio, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and create value for our stakeholders. We remain committed to leveraging our strong R&D capabilities to develop cutting-edge products and solutions that address unmet medical needs. We believe that long term sustainability and growth is a product of focusing on strategic partnerships, operational efficiencies, and a customer-centric approach, which are the core values of our business philosophy

Shilpa Medicare is manufacturing of API, Formulation and Development service. Shilpa Medicare Limited (SML) started its operations as API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka- India.

