Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 23.83% to Rs 765.79 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 47.84% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 765.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 618.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales765.79618.44 24 OPM %7.548.30 -PBDT72.5355.17 31 PBT46.1233.86 36 NP34.1823.12 48

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

