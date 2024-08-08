Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.83% to Rs 765.79 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 47.84% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 765.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 618.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.765.79618.447.548.3072.5355.1746.1233.8634.1823.12

