Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 41.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 151.86 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 41.39% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 151.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.151.86162.1610.5413.8823.9930.0311.6621.259.2915.85

