Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 41.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 151.86 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry declined 41.39% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 151.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales151.86162.16 -6 OPM %10.5413.88 -PBDT23.9930.03 -20 PBT11.6621.25 -45 NP9.2915.85 -41
