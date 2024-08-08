Page Industries standalone net profit rises 4.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 1277.52 croreNet profit of Page Industries rose 4.33% to Rs 165.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 158.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 1277.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1229.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1277.521229.07 4 OPM %19.0519.41 -PBDT244.56231.02 6 PBT222.46210.01 6 NP165.22158.36 4
