Lupin acquires Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Lupin announced the acquisition of Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly and company (Lilly) to further enhance its diabetes portfolio for an unspecified amount.

Lupin has been marketing the Huminsulin range of products comprising of Insulin human, including Huminsulin R, Huminsulin NPH, Huminsulin 50/50, and Huminsulin 30/70, through existing distribution and promotion agreements with Lilly, India.

The Huminsulin range of products is indicated for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve blood sugar control in both adults and children.

Nilesh Gupta, MD, Lupin, said, This acquisition is strategic to our ongoing efforts to expand our diabetes portfolio and provide high-quality, affordable health care to our patients. It reinforces our unwavering commitment to combating diabetes and providing comprehensive care.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said, Lupin has been at the forefront of providing holistic diabetes care to patients. This acquisition further strengthens our diabetes portfolio and enables us to offer a broad range of human insulin options to millions of patients, thereby helping them lead healthier lives.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 74.1% to Rs 852.63 crore on 11.3% increase in sales to Rs 5,497.01 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Lupin rose 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 2,316.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

