Anna University sexual assault case: SIT probe and FIR leak spark outrage

The Anna University sexual assault case has sparked protests and a SIT probe, with Madras HC directing Rs 25 lakh compensation for the survivor, while an FIR leak raises privacy concerns

Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest against the alleged sexual harassment of a girl student of Anna University
Chennai: Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest against the alleged sexual harassment of a girl student of Anna University that happened outside the university, in Chennai (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
The recent sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University has triggered public outcry from women and student bodies, along with a major political row. The incident, which occurred on December 23, was committed by a “habitual offender” with a record of similar crimes, further intensifying anger towards the police and university administration. From victim compensation to the first information report (FIR) leak, here are the major updates so far.
 

FIR leak

The ‘FIR View’ page on the Tamil Nadu police website, meant to block access to FIRs under sensitive sections, displayed information about the rape survivor. This led to further criticism of authorities’ handling of the case. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) attributed the leak to technical glitches and the migration of IPC data to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) platform. The NIC has since reviewed the website’s code to address vulnerabilities and safeguard sensitive data.
 

Court orders SIT probe, Rs 25 lakh compensation to survivor

Following public outrage, the Madras High Court on Saturday directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three women IPS officers to investigate the incident. The court also ordered the state government to compensate the survivor with Rs 25 lakh and instructed Anna University to waive her fees to ensure her education continues uninterrupted.
 

Fact-finding team flags deficiencies

A National Commission for Women (NCW) fact-finding team reported shortcomings in the university administration and police response. The report, submitted to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, highlighted deficiencies and proposed systemic changes. NCW member Mamta Kumari, joined by retired IPS officer Praveen Dixit, expressed confidence in achieving justice and called for essential facility upgrades at the university.
 

Political fallout and protests

The case has sparked widespread protests, with the AIADMK accusing the ruling DMK of failing to ensure women’s safety. AIADMK members staged demonstrations demanding swift action. General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the identity of the “sir” referenced by the arrested suspect, intensifying pressure on the state administration.
 
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay extended support to women in Tamil Nadu. In a hand-written letter posted on Instagram, he pledged solidarity and promised to act as a “brother” to safeguard women’s safety and rights.

DMK govt faces criticism

Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan accused the AIADMK of politicising the issue. BJP state chief K Annamalai supported Vijay’s call for justice, urging all parties to condemn the DMK’s alleged mishandling of the case.
 
The incident has reignited conversations on women’s safety in Tamil Nadu, following similar protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. With investigations ongoing, political leaders and civil society continue to demand systemic reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.
 
(With agency inputs)
 
First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

