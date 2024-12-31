Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 42.7 points or 0.29% at 14786.6 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Surya Roshni Ltd (up 3.67%), Permanent Magnets Ltd (up 3.27%),Rites Ltd (up 3.24%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.54%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 2.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (up 2.09%), Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd (up 2.07%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.04%), Indo Tech Transformers Ltd (up 2.02%), and ITD Cementation India Ltd (up 2.02%).

On the other hand, Godrej Industries Ltd (down 4.66%), Greaves Cotton Ltd (down 3.58%), and PSP Projects Ltd (down 3.32%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 164.16 or 0.3% at 54625.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 83.88 points or 0.53% at 15857.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 64.2 points or 0.27% at 23580.69921875.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 327.42 points or 0.42% at 77920.71.

On BSE,1280 shares were trading in green, 1732 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News