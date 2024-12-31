Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 77,800; Nifty at 23,550; IT, financials drag
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 77,800; Nifty at 23,550; IT, financials drag

Markets Today LIVE: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were lower at market open on Tuesday, amid weak global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth 1,893.16 crore on December 30, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs Rs 2,173.86 crore on Monday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

10 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Ent drags 1.8% on plans to sell entire stake in Adani Wilmar for $2.2 billion

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT top sectoral loser

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets fall

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 23,560.60

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 77,982.57

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 84 points in pre-open

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 265 pts in pre-open

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon to sell various SPVs to EAAA India Alternatives for Rs 2,324 crore

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI flags risk to secured loans from slippages in smaller personal loans

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget wishlist: Mutual fund industry seeks tax relief on debt schemes

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Conviction to accumulate stocks will emerge only when macro indicators strengthen'

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Industry seeks tax relief, capex boost, reforms at FinMin's pre-budget meet

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jubilant FoodWorks' healthy growth offset by margin, valuation concerns

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ravi Nathani recommends buy on dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank indices

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's consumption conundrum: How not to talk about it in the year 2025

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi's 2024 review - Push for reforms continued despite controversies

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ahead of IPO, Indo Farm Equipment collects Rs 78 cr from anchor investors

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M, TVS & Uno Minda among top picks by Nuvama ahead of December auto sales

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Schloss Bangalore, Ather Energy, 4 others get Sebi's nod to float IPO

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold vs equity vs debt: Where to invest in 2025? Check investment strategy

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will Sensex fall to 69,000 or cross 100,000 in 2025? What tech charts say

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market set for record yearly flows from retail investors

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall over 0.5% as rising US bond yields hit market sentiment

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Dec 31, 2024: RIL, Lupin, ITC, Adani Enterprises, SpiceJet

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today, Dec 31: Nifty gap-down; Indo Farm IPO opens, Unimech listing

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets lower on as most markets close for New Year celebrations

7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets close lower on New Year's Eve

7:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lupin gains 1.3% as it acquires Huminsulin from Eli Lilly

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The pharmaceutical major has acquired Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly and company, a move aimed at strengthening its diabetes portfolio.
 

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Ent drags 1.8% on plans to sell entire stake in Adani Wilmar for $2.2 billion

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company has entered into an agreement to sell its entire stake of around 44 per cent in the FMCG joint venture Adani Wilmar (AWL). The stake sale, which will be executed in two tranches, is expected to generate approximately $2.2 billion, or Rs 18,817 crore, for the Adani group upon completion. 
 

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon climbs nearly 2% on plans to sell various assets for Rs 2,324 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon today informed that the company, along with its subsidiary, Ashoka Concessions, have entered into securities purchase agreements and other transaction documents with EAAA India Alternatives (formerly known as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, for the sale of the entire share capital and management control of various SPVs held by it, for a total consideration of Rs 2,324 crore.
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT top sectoral loser

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT top sectoral loser, down over 1.5 per cent.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets fall

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets fall; Nifty MidCap down 0.5 per cent.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TaMo, Tata Steel among top gainers on BSE.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 23,560.60

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 23,560.60

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 77,982.57

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 77,982.57

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 84 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 84 points in pre-open

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 265 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 265 pts in pre-open

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon to sell various SPVs to EAAA India Alternatives for Rs 2,324 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ashoka Buildcon today informed that the company, along with its subsidiary, Ashoka Concessions, have entered into securities purchase agreements and other transaction documents with EAAA India Alternatives (formerly known as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, for the sale of the entire share capital and management control of various SPVs held by it, for a total consideration of Rs 2,324 crore.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This is to inform you that the Ashoka Buildcon Limited and its material subsidiary viz. Ashoka Concessions Limited, have entered into securities purchase agreements and other transaction documents with Epic Concesiones 2 Private Limited, Infrastructure Yield Plus II and Infrastructure Yield Plus IIA (both schemes of Infrastructure Yield Trust and managed by their respective investment manager, EAAA India Alternatives Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited)) for, inter alia, sale of the entire share capital (including repayment/transfer of all shareholder loans) and management control of the SPVs held by the Company and/or ACL in their following subsidiaries:

1) Ashoka Kharar Ludhiana Road Limited;

2) Ashoka Khairatunda Barwa Adda Road Limited;

3) Ashoka Ranastalam Anandapuram Road Limited;

4) Ashoka Ankleshwar Manubar Expressway Private Limited;

5) Ashoka Mallasandra Karadi Road Private Limited;

6) Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road Private Limited;

7) Ashoka Karadi Banwara Road Private Limited;

8) Ashoka Belgaum Khanapur Road Private Limited;

9) Ashoka Banwara Bettadahalli Road Private Limited;

10) Ashoka Kandi Ramsanpalle Road Private Limited; and

11) Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road Private Limited

collectively, the “SPVs”,

for an aggregate consideration of Rs.2,324 Crore, subject to adjustments for cash and debt like items and other adjustments as agreed under the respective Transaction Documents". 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI flags risk to secured loans from slippages in smaller personal loans

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cautioned in its bi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR) that borrowers with unsecured loans, such as credit cards and personal loans, who also have larger secured loans, risk triggering delinquencies in the secured loans if they default on the smaller ones. Default in any loan category results in other loans of the same borrower being treated as non-performing by the lending financial institution.
 
In addition, the RBI highlighted that the first default is mostly observed in unsecured advances. Among borrowers at risk of default, the risk of delinquency is trending high among those who, in addition to a personal loan or credit card outstanding, have availed of other retail loans. READ MORE
 
 

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget wishlist: Mutual fund industry seeks tax relief on debt schemes

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The mutual fund (MF) industry has reiterated its demands of tax relief for debt schemes and roll-back of hike in equity taxation in its proposals for the Budget 2025.
 
In April 2023, the government removed the indexation benefit for debt MF schemes. The gains are now taxed at the investor's slab rate irrespective of the holding period. Changes in Budget 2024 added to the taxation challenge for debt MF investors as investments that were made before April 2023 also lost the indexation advantage. READ MORE
 

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Conviction to accumulate stocks will emerge only when macro indicators strengthen'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "December has been weak for equity markets globally. S&P 500 is down by 2.34 per cent and Nifty is down by 2.6 per cent. Markets are preparing to move into the New Year with caution since uncertainty is high and valuations are stretched.

The high US bond yield and strong dollar will ensure that FIIs will continue to sell on every rise. DII buying will not be strong enough to take the market much higher. The fact is that even the DIIs and HNIs don’t have the conviction to accumulate stocks, except in certain pockets of fair value. 

Conviction to accumulate stocks will emerge only when macro indicators suggest recovery in growth and earnings. Watch out for the Q3 results starting from January 10th to identify companies reporting good numbers despite the growth slowdown."

Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Industry seeks tax relief, capex boost, reforms at FinMin's pre-budget meet

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tax exemption for the middle class, reduction in excise duty on fuel, and continued push towards public capex were some of the key suggestions made to the finance ministry during pre-Budget discussions with industry representatives on Monday.

The fifth round of consultations on the upcoming Budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top government officials focused on employment generation. It also talked of steps to spur consumption in the economy besides a push for factor market reforms to boost growth.
 
Prominent industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) have called for granting infrastructure status to the hotel and tourism sector. READ MORE
 
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were lower at market open on Tuesday, amid weak global cues, as several international markets were closed on New Year's Eve, making for thin trading around the world
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 377 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 77,871, while the Nifty 50 was at 23,551.90, down 93 points, or 0.39 per cent.
 
After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, 10 stocks were trading higher, while the rest declined. Losses were led by Zomato (down 2.17 per cent), followed by Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Infosys, and TCS, while gains were capped by SBI (up 0.51 per cent), followed by Nestle India, Asian Paints, Adani Ports & SEZ, and Hindustan Unilever.
  On the Nifty 50, 21 stocks were trading higher, while the rest declined. Gains were led by ONGC (up 1.29 per cent), followed by BEL, Coal India, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while losses were capped by Tech Mahindra (down 1.94 per cent), followed by Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, and Adani Enterprises.
  Across sectors, the IT index had slipped 2.13 per cent, followed by the Realty index which was down 1.05 per cent.
  Among the other sectoral laggards were the Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, FMCG, and Auto indices, while among the gainers were the Pharma, PSU Bank, Metal, Healthcare and Oil & Gas.
  The broader market were also lower, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 0.55 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 had declined 0.20 per cent.
  With uncertainty surrounding the quantum and pace of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in calander year 2025 keeping US 10-year Treasury yields hovering around 4.5 per cent, investors in the US have been booking profits at elevated valuation levels in the US market for the past three sessions, and dragging the benchmark indices to a lower close during the period. 
  Moreover, sentiment in emerging markets, including India, is likely to remain subdued on the back of the high yields, although investors here are expected to look for pockets of value across stocks and sectors in anticipation of fiscal measures likely to be announced during the upcoming budget.
  
  In other news, India’s stock market is on pace to receive the biggest annual inflow ever from small investors, underscoring their continuing love affair with equities. Mom-and-pop investors poured a net Rs 1.54 trillion ($18 billion) into stocks on the National Stock Exchange of India this year through Nov. 30, according to data from the nation’s largest bourse. This figure already tops the Rs 1.42 trillion invested by the cohort in 2021. READ MORE
    Separately, the BSE Sensex 30 and the NSE Nifty 50 are all set to the end the calendar year 2024 with notable gains of around 9 per cent each. Going ahead, what's in store for the benchmark indices in the calendar year 2025? Will the Sensex and the Nifty extend their winning run to the 10th year in a row? READ MORE to see what the technical charts suggest. READ MORE
  Numerous disruptive events during the year that fuelled the risk factor for the markets, made 2024 a year of risk aversion. However, safe haven bets like Gold and Silver outperformed riskier investment bets with a surge of 25.25 per cent and 23.11 per cent, respectively, till December 25. Moving into 2025, analysts suggest investors should allocate a higher portion of one’s corpus towards Gold and Silver during the year, than they did last year, to generate better returns. READ MORE
  In the primary markets, markets regulator Sebi has cleared proposals of six companies to launch their initial public offerings. The companies are Ivalue Infosolutions, Ather Energy, Oswal Pumps, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies and Schloss Bangalore. READ MORE
  In the previous trading session, the three stock market debutants — Senores Pharmace­uti­cals, Ventive Hospitality, and Carraro India — saw a mixed response from investors on Monday. While shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals end­ed nearly 43 per cent higher over the issue price at Rs 558, the stocks of Ventive Hospitality gained 10 per cent and Carraro India fell 10 per cent. The listing day performance was largely in line with the subscription levels for the three initial public offerings (IPOs). READ MORE
  That apart, in the mainline section today, Indo Farm Equipment Limited IPO will open for subscription today, while shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited IPO will list on the bourses. In the SME section, the subscription window for Citichem India Limited IPO will close today, and it will open for Technichem Organics Limited IPO.
  In 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) implemented significant reforms, focusing on cooling down the derivatives segment, enhancing transparency and accountability in small and midsized enterprise (SME) listings, and deepening the fund management ecosystem. READ MORE
  On Monday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the week's first trading session in the negative territory.  The BSE Sensex shed 450.94 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 78,248.13, while the Nifty50 ended down by 168.50 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 23,644.90. 
  In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 index ended higher by 0.37 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 index settled down by 0.62 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in markets, ended higher by 5.55 per cent at 13.97 points.
  Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note on Monday, with the Nifty PSU Bank, Auto, Financials, Media, Metals, and Realty being the top laggards, ending down by up to 1.87 per cent. Nifty FMCG, IT, Pharma, Healthcare, and Telecom indices, on the other hand, defied the market trends to settle in the green with gains of up to 1.62 per cent.
  With most major markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed on Tuesday on the occasion of New Year's eve, the Australian market opened lower on the last trading day of the year.
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.56 per cent lower on a shortened trading day.
  Japan and South Korea’s stock markets are closed for the New Year’s Eve holiday, while the Hong Kong markets will have a shorter trading session. 
  That apart, China’s November factory activity growth missed analysts’ expectations on Tuesday, fuelling concerns that Beijing’s stimulus measures were not sufficient to meaningfully boost the country’s ailing economy. The country’s official purchasing managers’ index for December came in at 50.1, missing Reuters’ expectations of 50.3. The readions were 50.3 in November and 50.1 in October. 
    Following the release of the numbers, the CSI 300 was lower by 0.51 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.08 per cent.  Global stocks dropped for a third straight session on Monday as the recent bout of elevated US Treasury yields prompted profit-taking at the end of a strong year for equities.
  On Wall Street, all three major US indices closed with sharp losses in a broad selloff, with each of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors closing in negative territory led by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.
  The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield's recent push above the 4.5 per cent mark after the Federal Reserve on Dec. 18 signaled it would take a slower interest rate cut path has fueled concerns about elevated stock market valuations.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 418.48 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 42,573.73, the S&P 500 fell 63.90 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 5,906.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 235.25 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 19,486.79.
  The 1 per cent drop for the S&P 500 marked the first time the index has had two daily declines in the last five trading days of the year since at least 1952, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
  In a Sunday note, Julian Emanuel, senior managing director leading equity, derivatives and quantitative strategy at Evercore ISI in New York, said rising bond yields are the biggest challenge to the current cyclical bull market, with key levels for the 10-year yield at 4.5 per cent, 4.75 per cent and 5 per cent.
  US stocks have rallied this year with the S&P 500 up about 24 per cent, buoyed by growth expectations surrounding artificial intelligence, expected rate cuts from the Fed, and more recently, the likelihood of deregulation policies from the incoming Trump administration.
  But the recent economic forecast from the Fed, along with worries that President-elect Donald Trump's policies such as tariffs may prove to be inflationary, have sent yields higher, with the 10-year reaching its highest level since May 2 at 4.641 per cent last week.
  US yields were lower on Monday, however, and briefly extended declines after data showed business activity in the US Midwest contracted more than expected in December.
  Other data showed US pending home sales rose more than expected in November, in a fourth straight month of gains, as buyers took advantage of better inventory despite elevated mortgage rates.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe lost 7.33 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 844.29, but was still up more than 16 per cent on the year.
  Trading volumes were muted ahead of the New Year holiday on Wednesday. Stock markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland will also be closed on Tuesday, while those in the UK and France have a half-day trading session.
  European stocks were also weaker due to elevated yields, with the 10-year German bund yield holding near six-week highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.46 per cent, its first decline after three straight sessions of gains.
  Bond investors may also be wary of increasing supply as Trump has promised tax cuts with little in the way of details for restraining government spending.
  The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 7.6 basis points to 4.543 per cent.
  Widening interest rate differentials have boosted the appeal of the U.S. dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against other major currencies, is up 6.5 per cent on the year. 
  US crude settled up 0.55 per cent to $70.99 a barrel, and Brent settled at $74.39 per barrel, up 0.3 per cent on the day. 
(With inputs from Reuters.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE Sensexsensex niftyNSE NiftyNifty50Nifty 50BSE NSEBSE NSE equityshare marketIndian equitiesUS equitiesEquitiesIndian stock marketsUS stock marketsGlobal stock marketsAsian marketsUS marketsIndian marketsIPO GMP

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News