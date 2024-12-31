Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 77,800; Nifty at 23,550; IT, financials drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were lower at market open on Tuesday, amid weak global cues, as several international markets were closed on New Year's Eve, making for thin trading around the world At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 377 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 77,871, while the Nifty 50 was at 23,551.90, down 93 points, or 0.39 per cent. After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, 10 stocks were trading higher, while the rest declined. Losses were led by Zomato (down 2.17 per cent), followed by Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Infosys, and TCS, while gains were capped by SBI (up 0.51 per cent), followed by Nestle India, Asian Paints, Adani Ports & SEZ, and Hindustan Unilever. On the Nifty 50, 21 stocks were trading higher, while the rest declined. Gains were led by ONGC (up 1.29 per cent), followed by BEL, Coal India, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while losses were capped by Tech Mahindra (down 1.94 per cent), followed by Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, and Adani Enterprises. Across sectors, the IT index had slipped 2.13 per cent, followed by the Realty index which was down 1.05 per cent. Among the other sectoral laggards were the Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, FMCG, and Auto indices, while among the gainers were the Pharma, PSU Bank, Metal, Healthcare and Oil & Gas. The broader market were also lower, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 0.55 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 had declined 0.20 per cent. With uncertainty surrounding the quantum and pace of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in calander year 2025 keeping US 10-year Treasury yields hovering around 4.5 per cent, investors in the US have been booking profits at elevated valuation levels in the US market for the past three sessions, and dragging the benchmark indices to a lower close during the period. Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were lower at market open on Tuesday, amid weak global cues, as several international markets were closed on New Year's Eve, making for thin trading around the worldWith uncertainty surrounding the quantum and pace of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in calander year 2025 keeping US 10-year Treasury yields hovering around 4.5 per cent, investors in the US have been booking profits at elevated valuation levels in the US market for the past three sessions, and dragging the benchmark indices to a lower close during the period.

Moreover, sentiment in emerging markets, including India, is likely to remain subdued on the back of the high yields, although investors here are expected to look for pockets of value across stocks and sectors in anticipation of fiscal measures likely to be announced during the upcoming budget.

In other news, India's stock market is on pace to receive the biggest annual inflow ever from small investors, underscoring their continuing love affair with equities. Mom-and-pop investors poured a net Rs 1.54 trillion ($18 billion) into stocks on the National Stock Exchange of India this year through Nov. 30, according to data from the nation's largest bourse. This figure already tops the Rs 1.42 trillion invested by the cohort in 2021.

Separately, the BSE Sensex 30 and the NSE Nifty 50 are all set to the end the calendar year 2024 with notable gains of around 9 per cent each. Going ahead, what's in store for the benchmark indices in the calendar year 2025? Will the Sensex and the Nifty extend their winning run to the 10th year in a row? READ MORE to see what the technical charts suggest.

Numerous disruptive events during the year that fuelled the risk factor for the markets, made 2024 a year of risk aversion. However, safe haven bets like Gold and Silver outperformed riskier investment bets with a surge of 25.25 per cent and 23.11 per cent, respectively, till December 25. Moving into 2025, analysts suggest investors should allocate a higher portion of one's corpus towards Gold and Silver during the year, than they did last year, to generate better returns.

In the primary markets, markets regulator Sebi has cleared proposals of six companies to launch their initial public offerings. The companies are Ivalue Infosolutions, Ather Energy, Oswal Pumps, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies and Schloss Bangalore.

In the previous trading session, the three stock market debutants — Senores Pharmace­uti­cals, Ventive Hospitality, and Carraro India — saw a mixed response from investors on Monday. While shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals end­ed nearly 43 per cent higher over the issue price at Rs 558, the stocks of Ventive Hospitality gained 10 per cent and Carraro India fell 10 per cent. The listing day performance was largely in line with the subscription levels for the three initial public offerings (IPOs).

That apart, in the mainline section today, Indo Farm Equipment Limited IPO will open for subscription today, while shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited IPO will list on the bourses. In the SME section, the subscription window for Citichem India Limited IPO will close today, and it will open for Technichem Organics Limited IPO.

In 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) implemented significant reforms, focusing on cooling down the derivatives segment, enhancing transparency and accountability in small and midsized enterprise (SME) listings, and deepening the fund management ecosystem.

On Monday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the week's first trading session in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed 450.94 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 78,248.13, while the Nifty50 ended down by 168.50 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 23,644.90.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 index ended higher by 0.37 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 index settled down by 0.62 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in markets, ended higher by 5.55 per cent at 13.97 points.

Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note on Monday, with the Nifty PSU Bank, Auto, Financials, Media, Metals, and Realty being the top laggards, ending down by up to 1.87 per cent. Nifty FMCG, IT, Pharma, Healthcare, and Telecom indices, on the other hand, defied the market trends to settle in the green with gains of up to 1.62 per cent.

With most major markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed on Tuesday on the occasion of New Year's eve, the Australian market opened lower on the last trading day of the year.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.56 per cent lower on a shortened trading day.

Japan and South Korea’s stock markets are closed for the New Year’s Eve holiday, while the Hong Kong markets will have a shorter trading session.

That apart, China’s November factory activity growth missed analysts’ expectations on Tuesday, fuelling concerns that Beijing’s stimulus measures were not sufficient to meaningfully boost the country’s ailing economy. The country’s official purchasing managers’ index for December came in at 50.1, missing Reuters’ expectations of 50.3. The readions were 50.3 in November and 50.1 in October.

Following the release of the numbers, the CSI 300 was lower by 0.51 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.08 per cent. Global stocks dropped for a third straight session on Monday as the recent bout of elevated US Treasury yields prompted profit-taking at the end of a strong year for equities.

On Wall Street, all three major US indices closed with sharp losses in a broad selloff, with each of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors closing in negative territory led by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield's recent push above the 4.5 per cent mark after the Federal Reserve on Dec. 18 signaled it would take a slower interest rate cut path has fueled concerns about elevated stock market valuations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 418.48 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 42,573.73, the S&P 500 fell 63.90 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 5,906.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 235.25 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 19,486.79.

The 1 per cent drop for the S&P 500 marked the first time the index has had two daily declines in the last five trading days of the year since at least 1952, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

In a Sunday note, Julian Emanuel, senior managing director leading equity, derivatives and quantitative strategy at Evercore ISI in New York, said rising bond yields are the biggest challenge to the current cyclical bull market, with key levels for the 10-year yield at 4.5 per cent, 4.75 per cent and 5 per cent.

US stocks have rallied this year with the S&P 500 up about 24 per cent, buoyed by growth expectations surrounding artificial intelligence, expected rate cuts from the Fed, and more recently, the likelihood of deregulation policies from the incoming Trump administration.

But the recent economic forecast from the Fed, along with worries that President-elect Donald Trump's policies such as tariffs may prove to be inflationary, have sent yields higher, with the 10-year reaching its highest level since May 2 at 4.641 per cent last week.

US yields were lower on Monday, however, and briefly extended declines after data showed business activity in the US Midwest contracted more than expected in December.

Other data showed US pending home sales rose more than expected in November, in a fourth straight month of gains, as buyers took advantage of better inventory despite elevated mortgage rates.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe lost 7.33 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 844.29, but was still up more than 16 per cent on the year.

Trading volumes were muted ahead of the New Year holiday on Wednesday. Stock markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland will also be closed on Tuesday, while those in the UK and France have a half-day trading session.

European stocks were also weaker due to elevated yields, with the 10-year German bund yield holding near six-week highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.46 per cent, its first decline after three straight sessions of gains.

Bond investors may also be wary of increasing supply as Trump has promised tax cuts with little in the way of details for restraining government spending.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 7.6 basis points to 4.543 per cent.

Widening interest rate differentials have boosted the appeal of the U.S. dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against other major currencies, is up 6.5 per cent on the year.

US crude settled up 0.55 per cent to $70.99 a barrel, and Brent settled at $74.39 per barrel, up 0.3 per cent on the day.

(With inputs from Reuters.)