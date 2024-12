Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing makes a strong debut

Shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing were currently trading at Rs 1,375.85 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 75.27% as compared with the issue price of Rs 785.

The scrip was listed at Rs 1,491, exhibiting a premium of 89.94% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,491 and a low of 1,355.05. On the BSE, over 4.21 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing was subscribed 175.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 December 2024 and it closed on 26 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 745 and 785 per share.

The issue comprised both an offer for sales (OFS) and a fresh issue. The OFS comprises sales of equity shares of Rs 250 crore by the promoters and promoter group companies. The fresh issue comprises an issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 250 crore.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 36.37 crore will be used towards capital expenditure for capacity expansion, Rs 25.28 crore for working capital requirements, Rs 128.61 crore towards funding investment in its material subsidiary, and the balance is for general corporate expenses.

Ahead of the IPO, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing on Friday, 20 December 2024, raised Rs 149.55 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 19.05 lakh shares at Rs 785 each to 18 anchor investors.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is an engineering solutions company specializing in the manufacturing and supply of critical parts such as aerotooling, ground support equipment, electromechanical sub-assemblies, and other precision engineered components for the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.

It offers a range of capabilities, from product conceptualization to final assembly. Its capabilities include design, engineering, manufacturing, and quality assurance, enabling it to deliver complex and customized solutions to its clients.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 38.68 crore and sales of Rs 120.66 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

