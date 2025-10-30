Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Oct 30 2025
Lupin Digital Health announced the launch of VITALYFE, an AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform designed to help India's working professionals reclaim their heart health. Built on the foundation of LYFE India's first CDSCO-approved Class C software medical device (SaMD) for critical cardiac conditions VITALYFE extends hospital-grade cardiac expertise to preventive wellness for its users.

Cardiometabolic risks silently erode both health and productivity, said Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations, Lupin. With VITALYFE, we are enabling insurers and employers to combine clinical expertise with AI-driven technology to deliver scalable, measurable wellness outcomes for millions of working Indians.

Oct 30 2025

