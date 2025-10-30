Metro Brands launches multi-brand retail platform - MetroActiv

Metro Brands announced the launch of MetroActiv, a dynamic, multi-brand retail destination that marks the company's most ambitious step yet into the athletic footwear category. Following the successful introduction of global athleisure and lifestyle brands such as Foot Locker, Fila, and New Era, Metro Brands now expands its portfolio into the sports performance segment with MetroActiv - a new concept designed to inspire India to get active and stay active. Built for a generation on the move, MetroActiv represents the next evolution in how India experiences sportswear through accessibility, expertise, and community.

Built on Metro Brands' retail excellence and deep consumer insight, MetroActiv makes premium, multi-branded athletic sportswear more accessible across India. The concept blends a diversified product assortment, expert guidance, and a connected fitness community. Each store serves as a retail and experiential hub, offering footwear, apparel, and accessories from global performance brands such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Asics, Skechers, New Balance, FILA, and more, catering to running, training, lifestyle, and outdoor performance needs.