Metro Brands launches multi-brand retail platform - MetroActiv

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Metro Brands announced the launch of MetroActiv, a dynamic, multi-brand retail destination that marks the company's most ambitious step yet into the athletic footwear category. Following the successful introduction of global athleisure and lifestyle brands such as Foot Locker, Fila, and New Era, Metro Brands now expands its portfolio into the sports performance segment with MetroActiv - a new concept designed to inspire India to get active and stay active. Built for a generation on the move, MetroActiv represents the next evolution in how India experiences sportswear through accessibility, expertise, and community.

Built on Metro Brands' retail excellence and deep consumer insight, MetroActiv makes premium, multi-branded athletic sportswear more accessible across India. The concept blends a diversified product assortment, expert guidance, and a connected fitness community. Each store serves as a retail and experiential hub, offering footwear, apparel, and accessories from global performance brands such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Asics, Skechers, New Balance, FILA, and more, catering to running, training, lifestyle, and outdoor performance needs.

The first phase of the rollout will debut in Indore, Dehradun, and Jodhpur, alongside the launch of its ecommerce platform metroactiv.com. Each store, between 3,000-6,000 sq. ft., is designed as a vibrant, high-energy arena blending global design aesthetics with local engagement. The e-commerce platform complements this experience with wellness tools such as a Calorie Counter, Nutrition Tracker, and BMI Calculator, enabling users to track, shop, and stay active within a single connected ecosystem. Pan India operations linked seamlessly to physical stores ensure a smooth, accessible experience for consumers nationwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

