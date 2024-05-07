Lupin, Godrej Consumer, Wipro to be watched

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Lupin rose 52.33% to Rs 359.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 4895.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4330.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Lupin: Received US FDA approval for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution USP for treating glaucoma.

On a consolidated basis, Godrej Consumer Products reported net loss of Rs 1893.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 452.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 3365.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3172.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 10.79% to Rs 410.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 4134.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3928.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals declined 69.58% to Rs 100.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.00% to Rs 1133.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1471.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of DCM Shriram declined 36.89% to Rs 117.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.96% to Rs 2379.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2702.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Wipro: Partnered with Microsoft to launch AI-powered virtual assistants for financial services.

Mastek: Unveiled its iConniX portfolio to drive AI-led innovation across industries.

Firstsource Solutions: Appointed Hasit Trivedi as President and Chief Digital and AI Officer.

Dajaj Finserv: Bajaj Alliance GIC recorded Rs 2,389 crore in gross direct premium underwritten for April. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company's new business premium stood at Rs 689 crore.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Increased MCLR by 10-15 bps across tenures effective May 7th.

Zee Media: Abhay Ojha stepped down as CEO.

Dajaj Healthcare: Dayashankar Patel appointed as CEO and KMP.

Gujarat Gas: Rajesh Sivadasan appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.

Gillette India: LV Vaidyanathan resigned as MD.

Tube Investments: To invest Rs 580 crore in TI Clean Mobility.

Orient Electric: Commenced production at its new greenfield plant in Hyderabad.

