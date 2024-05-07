Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Evexia Lifecare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Evexia Lifecare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.24% to Rs 24.72 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.97% to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.07% to Rs 56.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.7224.78 0 56.2969.55 -19 OPM %12.38-0.61 -3.500.83 - PBDT3.43-0.48 LP 2.351.92 22 PBT3.28-0.58 LP 1.931.53 26 NP2.73-0.83 LP 1.380.67 106

