Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 417.29 croreNet profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 24.84% to Rs 71.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 417.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 377.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 248.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 230.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 1624.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1429.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News