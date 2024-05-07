Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 417.29 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 24.84% to Rs 71.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 417.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 377.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 248.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 230.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 1624.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1429.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

417.29377.981624.661429.2919.8924.3820.6725.1197.8991.87378.95358.1183.2078.93320.66316.2071.9857.66248.39230.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News