Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 417.29 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 24.84% to Rs 71.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 417.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 377.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 248.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 230.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 1624.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1429.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales417.29377.98 10 1624.661429.29 14 OPM %19.8924.38 -20.6725.11 - PBDT97.8991.87 7 378.95358.11 6 PBT83.2078.93 5 320.66316.20 1 NP71.9857.66 25 248.39230.99 8

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

