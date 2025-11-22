Lupin's Goa facility inspected by U.S. FDA; form-483 issued with seven observations

Lupin said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at its Goa manufacturing facility from 10 November to 21 November 2025.

The inspection concluded with a Form-483, citing seven observations.

Lupin stated that it will address the observations and respond to the FDA within the stipulated timeframe, and reaffirmed its commitment to comply with CGMP standards across all its facilities.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Lupin reported 73.33% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,477.92 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 852.63 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 24.27% year-on-year to Rs 6,831.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.