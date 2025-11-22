Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin's Goa facility inspected by U.S. FDA; form-483 issued with seven observations

Lupin's Goa facility inspected by U.S. FDA; form-483 issued with seven observations

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at its Goa manufacturing facility from 10 November to 21 November 2025.

The inspection concluded with a Form-483, citing seven observations.

Lupin stated that it will address the observations and respond to the FDA within the stipulated timeframe, and reaffirmed its commitment to comply with CGMP standards across all its facilities.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Lupin reported 73.33% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,477.92 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 852.63 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 24.27% year-on-year to Rs 6,831.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Lupin shed 0.10% to end at Rs 2,028.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV completes USFDA inspection

Authum Investment & Infrastructure completes acquisition of BIC Cello

HUDCO signs MoU with IDFC Foundation

AdaniConneX acquires Trade Castle Tech Park for Rs 231.34 cr

H.G. Infra-Kalpataru JV bags Rs 1,415-cr Thane Metro viaduct contract

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story