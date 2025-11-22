Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO signs MoU with IDFC Foundation

HUDCO signs MoU with IDFC Foundation

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
To collaborate on capacity development initiatives for urban India

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDFC Foundation, New Delhi, on 21 November 2025. Through this non-binding MoU, parties intend to collaborate on capacity development initiatives for the urban sector in India. The collaboration aims at strengthening technical, financial, and leadership capacities across urban institutions, provide training and technical support for the implementation of national urban programmes/ schemes and HUDCO''s Urban Invest Window (UiWIN). Further, the activities implemented by the parties shall engage wide range of the stakeholders including government and implementing agencies, academic & training Institutions and private sector & civil society.

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

