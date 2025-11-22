AdaniConneX acquires Trade Castle Tech Park for Rs 231.34 cr

AdaniConneX (ACX), a joint venture of the Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 21 November 2025 with Trade Castle Tech Park (TCTPPL) and Shree Naman Developers and Jayesh Shah (existing shareholders of TCTPPL) to acquire 100% stake in TCTPPL.

The acquisition has been done at a purchase price of Rs 231.34 crore and is expected to close by 25 November 2025.

While TCTPPL is yet to commence commercial activities, it owns a sizeable land parcel and have secured key licenses to commence infrastructure activities, which would give a head start to ACX.

