LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 32.89 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear rose 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 32.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.32.8925.592.773.480.410.470.390.450.300.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News