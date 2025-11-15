Associated Ceramics standalone net profit rises 1655.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.91% to Rs 15.08 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics rose 1655.56% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.91% to Rs 15.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.0812.3718.838.002.970.962.110.121.580.09

