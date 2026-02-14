Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lypsa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 12500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 12500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 4.64 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery rose 12500.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.645.93 -22 OPM %2.591.01 -PBDT1.310.06 2083 PBT1.260.01 12500 NP1.260.01 12500

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lovable Lingerie reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kachchh Minerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Naturite Agro Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 3093.48% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story