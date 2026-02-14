Lypsa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 12500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.75% to Rs 4.64 croreNet profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery rose 12500.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.75% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.645.93 -22 OPM %2.591.01 -PBDT1.310.06 2083 PBT1.260.01 12500 NP1.260.01 12500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content